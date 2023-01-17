No jail time for ex-B.C. Uber driver convicted of sexually assaulting passenger

See more sharing options

A former Uber driver won’t face any jail time after being convicted of sexually assaulting a female passenger in August, 2021.

Mohammed Abu Sayed, 69, was convicted in October of assaulting the passenger during a trip from Vancouver to Coquitlam.

Last Wednesday, he was handed a six-month conditional sentence, which includes two months of house arrest and 18 months of probation, Vancouver police said Tuesday.

During the term of the sentence, he’s banned from operating any ride-share vehicles, taxis or other modes of transportation for hire.

He’s also banned from bars and pubs, night clubs, beer gardens, liquor stores or any other place where minors are prohibited due to a liquor licence.

