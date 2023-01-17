London, Ont. man wanted in string of university-area break-ins

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man in connection with a string of break and enters in the university area.

On Saturday, police were contacted about a break and enter at a residence in the 200 block of University Crescent, where multiple items were reportedly stolen.

On that same day at 6 a.m., a report was made involving a man looking into windows at a home around Patricia Street, where he was captured on video surveillance before damaging the camera.

According to police, about 20 minutes later, the same suspect attended another home in the area where he reportedly broke in and stole multiple items. This incident was also captured on video surveillance.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, police say a warrant was executed after various stolen items were located.

Marouane Zatouf, 33, of London, has been charged by way of warrant of arrest with two counts of break and enter and theft, one count of trespassing at night, mischief under $5,000 and failing to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information on the accused whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).