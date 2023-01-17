Woman out on bail charged in Ontario stabbing, then is released again: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman out on bail was arrested and charged after a stabbing in northern Ontario over the weekend and then was released again, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said the stabbing happened on Wabun Road in Moosonee Sunday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene and a victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, but was taken into custody “a short time later.”

A 22-year-old woman from Moosonee was charged with aggravated assault, failing to comply with a probation order, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Police said at the time of the stabbing, she was living in the community while out on bail for two counts of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, arson — disregard for human life, failing to comply with probation, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

A police spokesperson said one of the previous offences involved an “edged weapon,” but didn’t say whether or not it was a stabbing.

After Sunday’s stabbing, the woman was held for a bail hearing, before she was released again on a release order by the Ontario Court of Justice, police said.