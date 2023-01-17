Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Here are the 10 most congested intersections in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 12:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto ranks in the top 10 cities in the world for worst traffic congestion'
Toronto ranks in the top 10 cities in the world for worst traffic congestion
RELATED: Toronto ranks in the top 10 cities in the world for worst traffic congestion.

The City of Toronto has released its own data on the top 10 busiest, most congested intersections in Toronto for 2022, nearly a week after a traffic analytics company released data ranking Toronto the seventh most congested city globally.

City officials said it measured congestion at intersections with TTI — time travel index — meaning how delayed travel time is during peak a.m. and p.m. time frames compared to the middle-of-the-night when it’s uncongested.

Just last week, traffic analytics company INRIX released a report that ranked Toronto as the seventh most congested city in the world, with drivers losing an average of 118 hours in congestion in 2022. Toronto was ranked number one for congestion in Canada.

Read more: Toronto ranked the 7th worst city in the world for traffic congestion

Read next: Inside an Italian mob boss’s ‘regular life.’ What authorities discovered after arrest

A city spokesperson told Global News that their own internal data indicated that traffic volumes in Toronto have returned to pre-pandemic levels. However, the city said several different factors such as infrastructure designs, municipal road work, construction and private development have impacted congestion at each of the intersections.

Story continues below advertisement

Here are the top 10 most congested intersections in Toronto:

Trending Now
  1. Lake Shore Boulevard East and Lower Sherbourne Street
  2. Finch Avenue West and Norfinch Drive/Oakdale Road
  3. Finch Avenue West and Highway 400 South Finch WB Ramp
  4. Finch Avenue West and Highway 400 North Finch EB Ramp
  5. Finch Avenue West and Signet Drive/Arrow Road
  6. Lawrence Avenue East and Scarborough Golf Club Road
  7. Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bay Street
  8. Steeles Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue/ Esna Park Drive
  9. Islington Avenue & Finch Avenue West
  10. Lake Shore Boulevard East and Parliament Street

“Managing congestion at these intersections and throughout Toronto is a priority for the City as travel demand rises in tandem with population and economic growth,” a city spokesperson said. “Improving how we manage congestion through technology and innovation maximizes efficiency, reliability, and sustainability of our road network.”

Map of Toronto congestion — A.M. peak. View image in full screen
Map of Toronto congestion — A.M. peak. City of Toronto
Map of Toronto congestion — P.M. peak. View image in full screen
Map of Toronto congestion — P.M. peak. City of Toronto

 

Advertisement
TorontoTrafficToronto trafficFinch AvenueTraffic Torontolake shore boulevardToronto congestionbusiest intersectionstoronto intersections
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers