Food prices slowed as overall inflation cooled to 6.3% in December

Statistics Canada says the annual rate of inflation slowed to 6.3 per cent in December as consumers paid less for gasoline and even found modest relief in some aisles of the grocery store.

Month-to-month, inflation was down 0.6 per cent following a 0.1 per cent gain in November. That’s the biggest drop in inflation on a monthly basis since the early COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020.

December’s overall inflation figure marks a slow down compared to November’s inflation rate of 6.8 per cent. The decline exceeded the consensus from economists, who had expected a decline of 0.4 percentage points from a month earlier.

The agency pointed to an easing in prices at the gas pumps as cooling inflation last month. Motorists paid 13.1 per cent on a month-to-month basis, which Statistics Canada said was also the largest drop seen since April 2020.

The price of food from the grocery store was up 11 per cent in the month, though that too has cooled from 11.4 per cent the month earlier.

While Statistics Canada reported slower price growth among staples such as bakery products (up 13.5 per cent vs. 15.5 per cent in November) and coffees and teas (up 13.2 per cent vs. 16.8 per cent in November), the agency said December saw continued pressure on fresh vegetables, with prices rising 13.6 per cent last month compared with 11.7 per cent in November.

Tomatoes cost 21.9 per cent more in December, year-over-year.

StatCan blamed bad weather in growing regions for the spike.

Durable goods also saw significant price easing, Statistics Canada said. Household appliances saw a 4.1 per cent drop in price month-to-month — the largest decline on record — while furniture prices also grew at a slower pace than November.

The agency attributed this slowdown to an easing in supply chain constraints and lower shipping costs, as well as cooling demand from consumers.

Statistics Canada also pointed to a possible drop-off in demand for used cars as driving a slowdown in yearly price growth for passenger vehicles for the third consecutive month.

Rising interest rates from the Bank of Canada were meanwhile putting pressure on the mortgage interest cost index, which rose 18 per cent in the month compared with 14.5 per cent in November.

