Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Statistics Canada to release November inflation rate amid soaring food prices

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 21, 2022 6:22 am
Click to play video: 'Businesses, Canadians feeling financial pressure of inflation'
Businesses, Canadians feeling financial pressure of inflation
WATCH: Businesses, Canadians feeling financial pressure of inflation – Dec 7, 2022

Statistics Canada is set to release its latest inflation reading Wednesday, giving insight on how fast prices were rising last month.

The country’s annual inflation rate held steady at 6.9 per cent in September and October.

RBC is forecasting the annual inflation rate cooled to 6.7 per cent in November.

Read more: ‘Justinflation’ or ‘greedflation’? A look at why food prices are soaring in Canada

Though inflation remains well above the Bank of Canada’s two per cent target, economists have been encouraged by a slowdown in price growth over the last few months.

Trending Now
Trending Now

However, the cost of groceries continues to climb rapidly, with prices up 11 per cent in October compared with a year ago.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bank of Canada, which has signalled it may stop raising interest rates, will be paying close attention to the latest consumer price index report.

Statistics CanadainflationCanada NewsBank of CanadaCanadian Economyinterest rateCanada inflationinflation CanadaInflation Ratefood inflationCanada inflation rateCanada inflation 20222022 inflationgorceries prices
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers