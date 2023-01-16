Man allegedly rammed police cruiser, fled from Toronto officers

Send this page to someone via email

On Friday, Toronto police say officers were working on an investigation around Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East when they saw a man in an underground parking lot.

Police engaged him and, after a brief interaction, he allegedly rammed a police cruiser, damaged other property and fled the scene.

The man is wanted for multiple outstanding charges, police said.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jacques Delgado Lazaro from Toronto is wanted for dangerous operation, mischief and failure to comply with a release order, police said.

The vehicle he was driving has been identified as a black coloured Cadillac Escalade with Ontario licence plate BWHD 909.

Police are urging anyone with information to get in contact.