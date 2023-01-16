Menu

Crime

Man allegedly rammed police cruiser, fled from Toronto officers

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 6:27 pm
Jacques Delgado Lazaro, 39, is wanted by Toronto police. View image in full screen
Jacques Delgado Lazaro, 39, is wanted by Toronto police. TPS/Handout

On Friday, Toronto police say officers were working on an investigation around Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East when they saw a man in an underground parking lot.

Police engaged him and, after a brief interaction, he allegedly rammed a police cruiser, damaged other property and fled the scene.

The man is wanted for multiple outstanding charges, police said.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jacques Delgado Lazaro from Toronto is wanted for dangerous operation, mischief and failure to comply with a release order, police said.

The vehicle he was driving has been identified as a black coloured Cadillac Escalade with Ontario licence plate BWHD 909.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are urging anyone with information to get in contact.

