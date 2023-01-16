18-year-old taken to hospital after shooting in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking three suspects after a shooting in Toronto left one man injured.

Toronto police said officers received a report of a shooting in the West Don River Trail and Gateway Boulevard area at around 12:53 p.m. on Monday.

Officers said the victim — an 18-year-old man — was shot in the leg and was taken to hospital with serious injuries but in stable condition.

Police are now searching for three suspects.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

West Don River Trl & Gateway Blvd

– as per info from Duty Inspector

– shooting occurred at approx. 12:53 p.m.

– crime scene at E.T. Seaton park area

– 18 yr old man found w/ gunshot wounds, taken to hospital, stable condition

– 3 suspects involved#GO119105

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 16, 2023