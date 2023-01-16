Menu

Crime

18-year-old taken to hospital after shooting in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 6:04 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police are seeking three suspects after a shooting in Toronto left one man injured.

Toronto police said officers received a report of a shooting in the West Don River Trail and Gateway Boulevard area at around 12:53 p.m. on Monday.

Officers said the victim — an 18-year-old man — was shot in the leg and was taken to hospital with serious injuries but in stable condition.

Trending Now

Police are now searching for three suspects.

