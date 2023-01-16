18-year-old taken to hospital after shooting in Toronto: police

Police are seeking three suspects after a shooting in Toronto left one man injured.
Toronto police said officers received a report of a shooting in the West Don River Trail and Gateway Boulevard area at around 12:53 p.m. on Monday.
Officers said the victim — an 18-year-old man — was shot in the leg and was taken to hospital with serious injuries but in stable condition.
Police are now searching for three suspects.
