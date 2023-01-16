SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Leafs’ Robertson ruled out for the season

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2023 4:05 pm

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson is set to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, the team announced Monday.

The 21-year-old is expected to be out of action for six months.

Robertson sustained a shoulder injury after taking a hit from Kings defenceman Matt Roy in the first period of a 5-0 win over Los Angeles on Dec. 8.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Leafs star Mitch Marner takes part in the season of giving'
Leafs star Mitch Marner takes part in the season of giving
Story continues below advertisement

He was initially ruled out six to eight weeks, with the plan at the time to go through rehab and avoid surgery.

Trending Now

Robertson has two goals and three assists in 15 games for the Leafs this season. He has also spent time with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL, with two points in two games.

The Leafs drafted Robertson in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2019 draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2023.

NHLHockeyNational Hockey LeagueToronto Maple LeafsMaple LeafsLeafsToronto sportsLeafs hockeytoronto hockeyToronto Leafs
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers