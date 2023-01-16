Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police arrest suspect at large in London, Ont. child manslaughter case

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted January 16, 2023 4:03 pm
Guiseppe Joseph Stillitano, 47, of London, Ont. View image in full screen
Guiseppe Joseph Stillitano, 47, of London, Ont. London Police Service / Handout

After months of searching, police in London, Ont., have arrested the man wanted in relation to the death of a young child in 2021.

Police say it was on the afternoon of March 7, 2021, when first responders rushed to a home on Nelson Street following a 911 call about an unresponsive child in need of medical attention.

Despite the efforts of first responders, the child was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified the victim, referring to them only as a young child.

Read more: Oct. 28, 2022 — London, Ont. man charged after 17-month investigation into death of young child

Read next: C.J. Harris, singer and former ‘American Idol’ contestant, dies at 31

On Oct. 28, 2022, police announced Guiseppe Joseph Stillitano, 47, of London had been charged with manslaughter and causing death by criminal negligence.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police noted the charges resulted from a 17-month investigation into the child’s death in which they determined the accused and the victim were known to each other and that the child’s death was not a random incident.

Police also noted at the time that the whereabouts of the accused were unknown.

The story drew headlines again last week when police said Stillitano had still not been found.

Stillitano was arrested on Monday morning by local officers, police said, noting they were thankful to the public for sharing information about the accused.

Click to play video: 'Calls for changes to child welfare system after scathing report into Indigenous child’s death'
Calls for changes to child welfare system after scathing report into Indigenous child’s death
OntarioLondonLondon Police ServiceChild DeathCriminal Negligence Causing DeathSuspect at Largeyoung childGuiseppe Joseph StillitanoChild manslaughter
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers