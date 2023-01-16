Police arrest suspect at large in London, Ont. child manslaughter case

Send this page to someone via email

After months of searching, police in London, Ont., have arrested the man wanted in relation to the death of a young child in 2021.

Police say it was on the afternoon of March 7, 2021, when first responders rushed to a home on Nelson Street following a 911 call about an unresponsive child in need of medical attention.

Despite the efforts of first responders, the child was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified the victim, referring to them only as a young child.

On Oct. 28, 2022, police announced Guiseppe Joseph Stillitano, 47, of London had been charged with manslaughter and causing death by criminal negligence.

Story continues below advertisement

Police noted the charges resulted from a 17-month investigation into the child’s death in which they determined the accused and the victim were known to each other and that the child’s death was not a random incident.

Police also noted at the time that the whereabouts of the accused were unknown.

The story drew headlines again last week when police said Stillitano had still not been found.

Stillitano was arrested on Monday morning by local officers, police said, noting they were thankful to the public for sharing information about the accused.