Repairing Jericho Pier likely to require federal funds, park commissioner says

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Park Board is slated to get an update on the costs and outstanding work associated with powerful storms that damaged the city’s waterfront last fall and winter.

King tides combined with strong winds and storm surges in November 2021 and January 2022 resulted in significant damage to the Stanley Park seawall, Kits Pool area and Jericho Pier.

While repairs were quickly undertaken to reopen the seawall, the Jericho Pier remains behind fencing and concrete around Kits Pool remains damaged.

On Monday night, park commissioners will hear from city staff about the work required to restore the infrastructure — and buttress it against future storms.

2:03 Still no timeline for repairs to Vancouver seawall

In the case of the Jericho Pier, ABC Vancouver Park Commissioner Marie-Claire Howard said the cost will likely be significant — and require federal support.

Story continues below advertisement

“There (are) basically three options: one is we get rid of the pier, that means there would be no beaches left, so not a good one. Two, we repair the pier as is, which is a temporary solution, and three is to build a better pier that will withstand the bigger waves we get. That’s the most expensive solution, probably the best solution,” she told Global News.

“That means working with Ottawa to find the money to get it done, and to get it done fast. We’re not working fast enough. I don’t think any one government understands how we need to be adapting to climate change faster. If we wait too long, there will be nothing to adapt.”

While the big ticket items will likely require federal support, Howard said the board is also focused on smaller repairs and upgrades, so-called “low-hanging fruit” the board can handle with its existing revenue stream.

The board is also looking to boost the revenue stream.

In December, it eliminated a ban on public-private partnerships in park facilities, and on Monday will hear a motion from Howard that would direct staff to look at ways to partner with private businesses to boost the city’s bottom line.

Story continues below advertisement

Options that could be considered include leasing club houses to restaurants, partnering with local breweries and food trucks, and creating “unique destination beach cafes.”