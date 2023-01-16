Former Ontario deputy premier to take on Distinguished Leader in Residence at Western Law

Christine Elliot, Ontario’s former deputy premier, is once again joining Western University in London, Ont., this time as a Distinguished Leader in Residence at Western Law.

The Western alum served as Ontario’s minister of health and deputy premier from 2018 to 2022, “playing an integral part in overseeing the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” during her tenure.

She also served as Ontario’s first Patient Ombudsman from 2016 to 2018.

Aside from her career in politics, Elliot was also a lawyer and a founding partner of Flaherty, Dow, Elliott and McCarthy, along with her late husband, James Flaherty.

“I am honoured to be once again associated with Western University, this time as Distinguished Leader in Residence,” Elliott wrote in a statement. “I look forward to speaking with potential Western students about the high quality of education and life at Western University and connecting with current students about their studies and their opportunities for the future,” she added.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the University, Elliott will work with the faculty to provide guidance and professional mentorship to law students in areas including health-care law and policy, advocacy, leadership and public service.

“Through her formal activities and interactions with students and alumni, Elliott will promote the versatility of a legal education to prepare students for a wide range of careers,” Western said.

Elliot added that she “will be speaking to the students about aspects of their studies as well as future opportunities in legal careers.”

“I have worked in various capacities in my career, and my experience as a lawyer set me up for work in public life,” she said. “I look forward to sharing my experience and insights.”

Elliott and her husband co-founded Abilities Centre in Whitby, Ont., which supports and celebrates the abilities of all people. She has also held positions on a range of boards in the health-care sector since becoming involved as a volunteer with several charities including the Lakeridge Health Whitby Foundation, Durham Mental Health Services and Grandview Children’s Centre.

Her interactions with students are set to include impromptu conversations, “fireside chats and guest lectures,” all on themes to be chosen by the Leader in Residence.

Story continues below advertisement

Additionally, Elliot will be available for guest lectures and seminars on other topics such as health care, public service, social justice and more.

“I am delighted that such a distinguished graduate is returning to Western Law in the capacity of Distinguished Leader in Residence,” said Erika Chamberlain, dean of Western Law. “Christine will provide valuable mentorship to our students as they find their place as leaders in our modern democracy.”

Aside from her new role within the law school, Elliot will also serve as an advisor to Western’s President Alan Shepard on the University’s mental health and wellness strategy.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Christine back to campus in this new and exciting role,” Shepard wrote in a statement. “As a Distinguished Leader in Residence, she will contribute to the intellectual life of the university while offering our students an incredible opportunity to benefit from her wide-ranging legal expertise and dedication to public service.”