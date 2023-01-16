Vaughan mayor seeks to honour victims of condo shooting with permanent memorial

Send this page to someone via email

The Mayor of Vaughan, Ont., is seeking to create a memorial to honour the victims of a mass shooting at a condominium building in the city last month.

In a statement Monday, Mayor Steven Del Duca said he was “shaken by the unspeakable tragedy” last month.

“Flags at City of Vaughan facilities were lowered to half-mast in honour of the victims, and in the days following the shooting, we held a candlelight vigil at City Hall,” he said in the statement. “My Council colleagues and I joined the victims’ families, elected officials from all levels of government, first responders, faith leaders and residents from across the City.”

Del Duca said on Tuesday, “in recognition of the one-month anniversary of the shooting,” he, alongside Coun. Marilyn lafrate, will be submitting a joint members resolution to create a memorial to the victims of the attack.

Police received a report of an active shooting at around 7:20 p.m., on Dec. 18, 2022, at a condominium building on Jane Street, just north of Rutherford Road.

Five people were found deceased, having been shot and killed in three separate units on different floors of the building.

Police identified the victims as 57-year-old Rita Camilleri, 79-year-old Vittorio Panza, 75-year-old Russell Manock, 71-year-old Helen ‘Lorraine’ Manock and 59-year-old Naveed Dada.

1:53 Candlelight vigil to be held for victims of Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting

The gunman — identified by police as 73-year-old Francesco Villi — was killed after an encounter with an officer.

He was a resident of the building, officials said.

Del Duca said the city is “united in our grief,” saying Vaughan will “never forget the tragic loss” of those killed, or the “heinous injury” of another victim, Doreen Di Nino, who suffered serious injuries the attack.

“Our proposed memorial will honour their memories and ensure they are never forgotten,” Del Duca said.