RCMP investigating after woman, 23, dies following stabbing in Norway House, Man.

RCMP are investigating after a 23-year-old woman died following a stabbing in Norway House, Man.
On Jan. 13, at 2:45 p.m., officers in Norway House received a report of a stabbing.
Officers attended and the 23-year-old victim was taken to the hospital where she later died due to her injuries.
RCMP say they have arrested and charged a 28-year-old with Manslaughter in connection to this incident.
The suspect remains in custody and Norway House RCMP continues to investigate.
