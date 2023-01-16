RCMP investigating after woman, 23, dies following stabbing in Norway House, Man.

See more sharing options

RCMP are investigating after a 23-year-old woman died following a stabbing in Norway House, Man.

On Jan. 13, at 2:45 p.m., officers in Norway House received a report of a stabbing.

Officers attended and the 23-year-old victim was taken to the hospital where she later died due to her injuries.

RCMP say they have arrested and charged a 28-year-old with Manslaughter in connection to this incident.

The suspect remains in custody and Norway House RCMP continues to investigate.