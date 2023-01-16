Winnipeg police say fentanyl-based ‘down’ responsible for recent overdoses, deaths

Send this page to someone via email

A dangerous fentanyl-based street drug known as “down” is believed to be behind several recent overdoses and deaths, Winnipeg police warn.

Police say officers responded to two separate overdoses at Winnipeg Transit shelters in the city last week.

Police said last week a man found suffering from a presumed opioid overdose in a Graham Avenue bus shelter Jan. 9 needed four doses of naloxone to be revived before being rushed to hospital in stable condition, where he was expected to make a full recovery.

In a release Monday, police said officers performed CPR on a 37-year-old woman found unresponsive in a bus shelter at Goulet Street and Tache Avenue and used two doses of naloxone to revive her before she was taken to hospital in stable condition around 4:30 a.m. Jan. 9.

Police say officers found another unresponsive woman likely suffering an opioid overdose in a bus shelter near St. Mary’s Road and Fermor Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

In that case, they say a Good Samaritan was already performing CPR and the woman was revived with three doses of naloxone before being taken to hospital.

Both women are expected to fully recover, police said Monday.

Winnipeg police are reminding people that if they see or experience an overdose, the Good Samaritan Act can protect them legally and to call 911 right away.

They add the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides some legal protection for those who seek emergency help for an overdose and anyone at the scene when help arrives.

People are also being encouraged not to take drugs alone and to always carry naloxone if opioids may be present.

Free take-home kits are available at Manitoba Take Home Naloxone Distribution Program sites.

Last week, Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham announced that staff in select City of Winnipeg facilities are now also able to administer naloxone in response to suspected overdoses.