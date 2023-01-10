Winnipeg police warn about street drug ‘down’ after recent overdose

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are warning the public about a street drug called “down” after an overdose on Monday evening.

At 6:30 p.m. police say cadets were flagged down by a Downtown Biz ambassador to a bus shelter in the Graham Avenue Transitway.

Cadet members found an unconscious and unresponsive 26-year-old man who appeared to be having a possible opioid overdose.

0:29 Manitoba substance use harm and overdose reduction projects receive federal funding

Police say members immediately called for an ambulance and provided emergency medical care by administering two doses of Narcan nasal spray (naloxone).

Story continues below advertisement

With the help of officers, four doses of Narcan were given and the man eventually woke up.

He was rushed to the hospital in stable condition, where he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Police believe he overdosed on a fentanyl-based street drug known as “down,” which they say is the common street drug linked to several overdoses and sudden deaths throughout the city.

On Tuesday, Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham announced that staff in select City of Winnipeg facilities are now also able to administer naloxone in response to suspected overdoses.

“Opioids continue to be a significant public health concern and increasing access to naloxone will save lives,” he said.

Staff in the following city facilities can now administer naloxone nasal spray while waiting for emergency services to respond:

Free take-home kits are available at Manitoba Take Home Naloxone Distribution Program sites.

Winnipeg police are reminding people that if they see or experience an overdose, the Good Samaritan Act can protect them legally and to call 911 right away.

Story continues below advertisement