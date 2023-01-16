Menu

Crime

Quebec police say killing of health-care worker from Cameroon was a homicide

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2023 12:43 pm
A Sûreté du Québec emblem is pictured on an officer in Quebec City, Quebec on Thursday, July 28, 2022. View image in full screen
A Sûreté du Québec emblem is pictured on an officer in Quebec City, Quebec on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police say they are investigating the death last week of a health-care worker from Cameroon as a homicide.

The body of Nadine Flora Alinanyinyi, 34, was found Thursday in her apartment in Mont-St-Hilaire, Que., about 40 kilometres east of Montreal.

A two-month-old baby was found unharmed inside the apartment.

Alinanyinyi had been recruited to Quebec from Cameroon in 2020 and was employed at Le Quartier Saint-Hilaire seniors residence as a personal support worker.

Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau says authorities have met with the baby’s father but do not consider him a suspect.

Her employer said in a statement last week that Alinanyinyi was appreciated by her peers and had been on maternity leave.

