Quebec police say killing of health-care worker from Cameroon was a homicide

Quebec provincial police say they are investigating the death last week of a health-care worker from Cameroon as a homicide.
The body of Nadine Flora Alinanyinyi, 34, was found Thursday in her apartment in Mont-St-Hilaire, Que., about 40 kilometres east of Montreal.
A two-month-old baby was found unharmed inside the apartment.
Alinanyinyi had been recruited to Quebec from Cameroon in 2020 and was employed at Le Quartier Saint-Hilaire seniors residence as a personal support worker.
Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau says authorities have met with the baby’s father but do not consider him a suspect.
Her employer said in a statement last week that Alinanyinyi was appreciated by her peers and had been on maternity leave.
