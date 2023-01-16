Guelph police say stolen vehicle was used in break-in at business

It was a matter of connecting the dots before a Guelph man ended up facing a number of charges.
The Guelph Police Service was called to a business in the area of Elmira Road North and Massey Road Friday night.
Investigators say someone entered a fenced compound and stole a pickup truck around 11:30 p.m.
They say the vehicle’s owner tracked it down to a plaza on Downey Road using a GPS system.
Investigators say the vehicle then left the plaza but was stopped nearby.
They say the driver was seen trying to hail a taxi and later fled on foot before eventually being arrested.
Investigators later determined that the stolen vehicle had been driven into the front entrance of a business at the plaza.
They say damage to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
Investigators say security video showed the accused removing a cash register and two tablets from the premises.
They say the register, cash and the two tablets were recovered and various tools and suspected methamphetamine were found in his possession.
A 25-year-old man is out after a bail hearing and will be back in a Guelph court on Feb. 14.
