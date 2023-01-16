Guelph police say stolen vehicle was used in break-in at business

Send this page to someone via email

It was a matter of connecting the dots before a Guelph man ended up facing a number of charges.

The Guelph Police Service was called to a business in the area of Elmira Road North and Massey Road Friday night.

Investigators say someone entered a fenced compound and stole a pickup truck around 11:30 p.m.

They say the vehicle’s owner tracked it down to a plaza on Downey Road using a GPS system.

Investigators say the vehicle then left the plaza but was stopped nearby.

They say the driver was seen trying to hail a taxi and later fled on foot before eventually being arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators later determined that the stolen vehicle had been driven into the front entrance of a business at the plaza.

They say damage to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.

Investigators say security video showed the accused removing a cash register and two tablets from the premises.

They say the register, cash and the two tablets were recovered and various tools and suspected methamphetamine were found in his possession.

A 25-year-old man is out after a bail hearing and will be back in a Guelph court on Feb. 14.