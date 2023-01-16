Menu

Economy

B.C. government set to make announcement about property development

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 11:25 am
building a condo View image in full screen
A tradesperson stands atop a condo tower under construction, in Burnaby, B.C., on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The province is set to make another housing announcement Monday, this time focused on property development.

Premier David Eby, alongside Housing Minister Ravi Khalon and Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, Nathan Cullen, will be outlining those details at 9:30 a.m.

That will be live-streamed above and on BC1.

The announcement is set to focus on the action the province is taking to help develop new homes in B.C.

This latest housing announcement comes after the government introduced a new $500-million affordable rental protection fund.

Trending Now

That money is earmarked to allow non-profit housing organizations to buy older rental buildings by providing them with one-time capital grants.

Read more: B.C. government announces new $500M affordable rental fund to protect renters

Read next: Vancouver Canucks fan favourite, Wayne ‘Gino’ Odjick, dies at 52

More to come. 

HousingAffordable HousingDavid EbyBC HousingVancouver housingbc affordable housingProperty developmentRavi KhalonBC property developmentNathen CullenRental housing BC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

