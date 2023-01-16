Menu

Canada

Woman charged in Brock Township, Ont., crash that killed 3

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 10:27 am
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

A 32-year-old woman has been charged after a “lengthy” investigation into a crash in Brock Township, Ont., last summer that left three people dead, police say.

Durham Regional Police officers responded at around 11:20 a.m. on July 1 to Lakeridge Road, north of Thorah Concession 4, for a two-vehicle crash.

Three people died at the scene while two people who suffered serious injuries were taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Police previously said the three people who died — one woman and two men — who were in one of the vehicles.

The two people who were injured, a woman and a child, were in the second vehicle.

In a news release issued Monday, police announced that 32-year-old Beaverton resident Brittany Russell-Rees has been charged with three counts of careless driving causing death and careless driving causing bodily harm.

Police said she was released on an undertaking.

— With files from The Canadian Press

