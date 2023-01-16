Woman charged in Brock Township, Ont., crash that killed 3

A 32-year-old woman has been charged after a “lengthy” investigation into a crash in Brock Township, Ont., last summer that left three people dead, police say.
Durham Regional Police officers responded at around 11:20 a.m. on July 1 to Lakeridge Road, north of Thorah Concession 4, for a two-vehicle crash.
Three people died at the scene while two people who suffered serious injuries were taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre.
Police previously said the three people who died — one woman and two men — who were in one of the vehicles.
The two people who were injured, a woman and a child, were in the second vehicle.
In a news release issued Monday, police announced that 32-year-old Beaverton resident Brittany Russell-Rees has been charged with three counts of careless driving causing death and careless driving causing bodily harm.
Police said she was released on an undertaking.
— With files from The Canadian Press
