1 dead after collision in Caledon, Ont.

Police are investigating after fatal collision in Caledon, Ont. on Sunday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said emergency crews were called to a collision around 7 a.m. in the area of The Gore Road and Healy Road in Caledon.

The collision involved two vehicles. One driver has been pronounced dead.

The driver and passengers in the other vehicle were uninjured, police said.

Anyone who may have seen the collision or have dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.