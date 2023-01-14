Fan suffers medical emergency during Toronto Marlies game

Send this page to someone via email

A Friday night hockey game between the Toronto Marlies and the Manitoba Moose was abandoned after a fan suffered a medical emergency and was rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

Just before 8 p.m., with the game tied at 1-1 after the first period, paramedics were called to the Coca-Cola Coliseum, near Toronto’s Exhibition Place.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a woman to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after a medical incident.

In a statement the Marlies said the game was suspended after a spectator suffered a medical emergency.

“The Toronto Marlies and MLSE are grateful to the EMS personnel, and fans, who assisted in attending to the emergency and our thoughts are with the fan affect and their family and loved ones,” the club said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The game will be completed at a later date.