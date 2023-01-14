Connor McDavid leads Edmonton Oilers to rout of Sharks

Connor McDavid celebrated his 26th birthday with two goals and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers crushed the San Jose Sharks 7-1 Friday night.

The Oilers took the lead on a power play by McDavid with 9:01 left in the first. Late in the frame, Klim Kostin earned his eighth of the season when Zach Hyman’s pass banked in off his skate. Vincent Desharnais had the second assist for his first NHL point.

The Oilers kept coming in the second. McDavid tapped in a power play pass from Leon Draisaitl to make it 3-0. Mattias Janmark was denied on a shorthanded breakaway but kept the play alive and fed Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for his 21st. Draisaitl snapped in his 24th to make it 5-0 Oilers after two.

Jack Campbell made a stretching glove save early in the third to take a sure goal away from Marc-Edouard Vlasic. Jesse Puljujarvi and Ryan McLeod scored 32 seconds apart to make it 7-0. Oskar Lindblom spoiled Campbell’s shutout bid with a deflection goal with 4:58 left.

Draisaitl and Nugent-Hopkins both had a goal and two assists. Campbell finished with 25 stops.

“We came in, we expected to get two points tonight,” head coach Jay Woodcroft said after the game. “We we’re going to work to get those two points, but we expected it. That’s the attitude that we carry into every game and that’s how you continue to put points on the board and that’s what we’re looking to do.”

The Oilers, 23-18-3, will visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m., game at 8 p.m.).