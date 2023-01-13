How to beat the winter ‘blahs’ and seasonal depression? Experts offer advice

Send this page to someone via email

On any given morning, you will find photographer and Beaches resident Irwin Buck down by Lake Ontario, chasing his muse — the sunrise.

“It’s been overcast. It’s been bleak, and so you come out and the sky is grey, the landscape is grey,” Buck said.

Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell said the last mostly sunny day was 24 days ago, on Dec. 21, 2022. With just three hours of sunlight so far this January — typically, we see about 3.4 hours of sunshine per day in January — it’s no wonder many of us are feeling a bit blah.

Winter’s shorter days combined with limited natural sunlight can not only dampen feelings of joy and happiness, it can make us downright sad.

“Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that has a timing issue that’s related to it, meaning — for most folks, at least in Canada — they start developing symptoms of depression around wintertime when we get overcast weather,” said Mak.

Psychiatrist, Dr. Michael Mak at CAMH said the symptoms of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) include things like depressed mood, an inability to appreciate or enjoy things you usually like, having disturbed sleep,

Up to a third of Canadians may find a worsening of their mood during the winter months.

“Now, a lot of folks are in financial debt. These are different types of stresses. You add on to the fact we’ve been dealing with COVID for three years plus the lack of natural sunlight — that does set up the recipe for maybe lower mood and, you know, please ask for help for if you need it,” said Mak.

Mental health experts and fitness coaches agree that in addition to exposure to natural light, which stabilizes our sleep and improves mood, there’s one best way to feel better.

“Exercise, working out, getting outside — some kind of fitness activity…even if it’s a just a 10-minute walk,” said fitness coach Clarie Boxall.

“I have never spoken to anybody who has ever regretted a workout,” Boxall added.

Back on the beach, Buck, with his camera in hand, continues to get his daily steps in while he patiently awaits the next healing sunrise.

“To me it’s like a rebirth. Its like a whole new day and it’s a great way to start the day…makes you feel alive,” said Buck.

“When you finally feel the warmth of the sun on your face, you can’t help but feel good.”