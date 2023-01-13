Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Local expert offers tips on how Kingtonians can beat the ‘winter blues’

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 9:00 am
Click to play video: 'Battling January Blues'
Battling January Blues
An expert talks about how people can deal with the 'winter blues'

For some people, the first month of the year brings more than a new calendar page or cold weather, it also brings depression, says Ruzica Jokic an expert on mood disorders.

“Many people in this period of the year become depressed.”

In fact, the third Monday in January is widely known as Blue Monday.

Read more: ‘The biggest thing is that you have intention’: How to beat the winter blues

Read next: Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after suffering cardiac arrest, family says

Known by most as the ‘winter blues’ Jokic says oversleeping and overeating are just some of the symptoms, and one potential cause is the lack of sunlight.

“When you wake up in the dark and go to work and come back home and it’s dark again,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

One way to beat the blues is to take better care of yourself, she said, through exercising and eating well.

Click to play video: 'Natural remedies to help you stave off seasonal affective disorder'
Natural remedies to help you stave off seasonal affective disorder

But for some, like Jo Monea, just staying positive is the key.

Trending Now

“You find the rhythm in the moment, you know? You don’t need to have anything big happening in your life to make your day shine.”

While not everyone might be able to make their day shine, Jokic says the importance of sunlight, whether real or reproduced, is undeniable.

“That dawn effect seems to be crucial in resetting the biological clock that goes out of order in the winter months.”

Read more: Feeling the winter blues? Natural ways to boost your mood

Read next: ‘P.K., P.K.’: Canadiens fans give Subban lengthy standing ovation on his special night

Story continues below advertisement

Light treatment is a type of therapy people can do at home with special lights that help trick your brain into more ‘summery’ thought patterns.

For those who need a little more inspiration, here’s another piece of advice from Monea, who seems to be beating those ‘winter blues’ all on her own: “Feel your feelings, that’s so important, but then it’s so important also to kind of pick yourself back up.”

Click to play video: 'Albertans report highest levels of winter blues across Canada: ParticipACTION'
Albertans report highest levels of winter blues across Canada: ParticipACTION
Mental HealthKingstonHealthWinterDepressionBluesBlue MondayWinter BluesJanuarymentalJanuary Blues
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers