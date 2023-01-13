Menu

Crime

Court hears appeal of Alberta man found guilty of murder, extortion

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2023 3:26 pm
A handful of people who did't show up for jury selection Monday and Wednesday in Quebec City spent the night in jail, Thursday, May 5, 2016.
An Alberta man found guilty of trying to extort a businessman for $1 million and killing a random stranger is appealing his conviction. Global News Files

An Alberta man found guilty of trying to extort a businessman for $1 million and killing a random stranger is appealing his conviction.

Robert Hoefman was convicted of first-degree murder and extortion by a jury in Medicine Hat, Alta., in 2021.

Court heard that in 2017, after sending a number of letters to the business owner demanding the cash, Hoefman stabbed James Satre to death as a warning.

Hoefman was caught on camera near a bait bag full of cut up paper, his DNA was found on some of the letters and his prescription glasses were discovered under the victim.

Hoefman, who represented himself at a hearing today before the Alberta Court of Appeal, says much of the evidence against him was obtained illegally.

The three-member panel reserved its decision.

CrimeCourtMedicine HatAlberta Court Of AppealAlberta courtsMedicine Hat CrimeRobert Hoefmanmedicine hat extortion
© 2023 The Canadian Press

