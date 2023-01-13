Menu

Toronto to open 3 warming centres ahead of weekend

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 3:34 pm
Toronto to open 3 warming centres ahead of weekend - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

The City of Toronto said it will open three warming centres Friday evening.

In a tweet at around 3 p.m. on Friday, the city said the warming centres will remain open through the weekend.

According to the city, spaces will be available by walk in.

The warming centres will be open in the following locations:

  • Scarborough Civic Centre at 150 Borough Drive
  • Metro Hall at 55 John Street
  • Mitchell Field Community Centre at 89 Church Avenue

Environment Canada is forecasting Toronto could see a few flurries that will end Friday evening.

It will then be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries Friday night, with about two centimetres of snow possible.

The weather agency said 20 km/h to 40 km/h wind gusts are possible, with a wind chill of -9C Friday evening and -17C overnight.

