Crime

Quebec woman alleging sexual misconduct by prominent cardinal reveals identity

By The Staff Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 2:44 pm
A woman alleging sexual misconduct by a prominent Quebec cardinal has revealed her identity and says the process for reporting such abuse must be changed.

Until today, Pamela Groleau had been identified only as “F” in court documents as part of a class-action lawsuit filed in August against the Quebec City archdiocese.

In a written statement, she says that over the past two years, the Roman Catholic Church has been trying to silence her through “threats and intimidation.”

In the lawsuit, Groleau accused Cardinal Marc Ouellet of several incidents of sexual assault between 2008 and 2010, including sliding his hand down her back and touching her buttocks at an event in Quebec City.

The allegations have not been tested in court, and Ouellet last month countersued Groleau for defamation, denying the allegations and seeking $100,000 in damages.

Groleau says she initially kept her identity secret to protect her family, her job and her mental health and adds that she is fighting for all victims of the clergy.

In an emailed statement, the Quebec archdiocese says it has confidence in the independent and confidential process set up to deal with allegations of sexual misconduct.

