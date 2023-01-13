Menu

Crime

Surrey RCMP raid leads to 8 arrests and seizure of guns, drugs and money

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 2:42 pm
Surrey RCMP officers arrested eight people after carrying out a search warrant Thursday. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP officers arrested eight people after carrying out a search warrant Thursday. RCMP

Eight people were arrested after Surrey RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Thursday.

The warrant was carried out by a Surrey RCMP response unit, with assistance from the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team, at a home on Grosvenor Road.

“The search warrant was issued under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, stemming from an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in the neighbourhood,” Const. Sarbjit Sangha said.

Along with the eight arrests, police were able to seize a loaded shotgun, six airsoft pistols, an airsoft rifle, 1.4 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, 184 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 110 grams of suspected cocaine, and more than $7,000.

“Residents deserve to feel safe and secure in their neighbourhoods,” Staff Sgt. Nigel Pronger said.

“If you observe suspicious activity, criminal behaviour, or something that negatively affects safety in our community, you are encouraged to call police.”

One of the eight arrested was held in custody for breach of probation and the others were released “pending further investigation,” police said.

