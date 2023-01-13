Poor weather, roads yield low turnout in Port Dover for first Friday the 13th of 2023: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Cold temperatures and slick driving conditions disincentivized many motorcyclists from making the trek to Port Dover, Ont., for Friday the 13th celebrations.

The annual event, held once and sometimes twice a year since 1981, usually draws tens of thousands of bikers to the small community in the warmer months, with lower numbers in the winter.

That appears to have been the case on Friday, with only a handful of bikers arriving in Port Dover by mid-day, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Environment Canada’s forecast called for flurries and an afternoon high of -1 C, feeling like -9 with the wind chill.

“Four, I’ve seen four motorcycles down there,” Const. Ed Sanchuk of Norfolk OPP said by phone shortly after 1:30 p.m.

“It would have made for a tricky drive this morning because the roads were ice and snow-covered, and we did respond to several collisions with minor injuries, thank goodness. It’s just a reminder, if you are travelling, the roads are still slick so please slow down, drive according to road and weather conditions.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sanchuk said motorists are also being advised to keep an eye out for motorcycles on the road, in case more arrive in the community later in the afternoon.

Those planning to imbibe or consume other intoxicating substances while in Port Dover should make sure they have a plan in place first, he said.

“Make sure that they take an Uber, sleep overnight, have a friend or family member come and pick them up. Please do not get behind that wheel intoxicated by alcohol or drugs, or the handlebars of a motorcycle,” he said.

“We will have roaming RIDE spot checks out, which will go into the early morning hours…. We don’t want to be knocking on someone’s door to say their loved one was seriously injured or killed as a result of a preventable impaired driving incident.”

Last year’s Friday the 13th rally, held on May 13, drew more than 100,000 people, according to police estimates.

The festivities, however, were upset by several collisions, including one at Blueline Road and St. John’s Road that left a motorcyclist dead.

The next Friday the 13th rally will be held in October.

Story continues below advertisement