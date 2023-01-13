Enoch Cree Nation man facing 18 charges in arson, firearm incident

Send this page to someone via email

One of two suspects who RCMP allege destroyed one home on Enoch Cree Nation and damaged another by throwing Molotov cocktails on Jan. 10, has been arrested and charged.

As of Friday, Bryan Tyler Lee Sharphead, 34, remained in custody. He is charged with 18 offences, including arson, firearms offences and breach of his conditions. His next court appearance is set for Jan. 18.

On Tuesday night at about 10:15 p.m., Enoch RCMP and Enoch Fire crews responded to two reports of arson. They were told two suspects threw Molotov cocktails at the residences.

“The first residence was damaged, but the sole occupant was able to extinguish the flames. The occupants of the second residence were able to escape unharmed, but the home was destroyed,” RCMP said in a news release Friday.

The suspects were described as two men wearing dark clothing and masks. When they tried to leave, their vehicle got stuck in the ditch and was later seized, RCMP said.

“A witness approached the vehicle, believing that the occupants needed assistance.

“The suspects exited the vehicle and allegedly pointed a firearm toward them and rounds were discharged. The suspects then fled the area on foot and were observed being let into a nearby residence,” RCMP said.

Parkland RCMP, Police Dog Services and Emergency Response Team helped contain the area. A warrant was obtained to enter the residence. Sharphead, who was identified as one of the suspects, was found inside and arrested.

Three other men were found inside the home.

RCMP said the second suspect has not yet been identified and investigators are asking for the public’s help.

They believe drivers on Highway 60 shortly after 10 p.m. on Jan. 10 may have seen the suspects as they crossed the highway. Anyone with information about this is asked to contact Parkland RCMP at (825) 220-2000 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.