Crime

206 people charged with impaired driving in York Region: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 12:59 pm
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg. . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

York Regional Police say more than 9,000 vehicles have been stopped and over 200 drivers have been arrested during the force’s Festive Season Enhanced RIDE campaign.

Police said the force launched the RIDE campaign on Nov. 18, 2022 and began conducting spot checks and stops across York Region.

Officers said a total of 206 drivers have been arrested and charged with impaired-related offences.

According to police, the enhanced RIDE campaign will continue until March 18, 2023.

Officers said more than 650 calls were received during the RIDE campaign, “bringing the total of Safe Roads calls to more than 4,900 in 2022.”

Police said these incidents are considered “life-threatening crime in progress,” adding that the force will “continue to respond to these calls.”

“If you see dangerous driving or behaviors on the road that could jeopardize the safety of motorists and pedestrians, you are encouraged to contact police immediately,” the press release read.

