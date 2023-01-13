Peterborough Squash Club celebrates 10th anniversary and welcomes back ‘PSB Wilson’ tournament

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Squash club is celebrating its 10th anniversary and, for the first time since 2019, it will be hosting the eigth annual “PSB Wilson” Squash Classic, Jan. 20-21.

“It’s nice to be back,” said Ray Kerslake, an avid squash player and longtime club member.

“The tournament is open to anyone; all skill levels and we are so happy to have it back this year.”

The tournament is named for Paul Wilson, former athletic director at Trent University and avid squash player.

Kerslake noted Wilson is still an active member of the club and, coincidentally, is turning 84 on the Friday night of this year’s tournament.

Kerslake has played squash for nearly 50 years and said he likes the strategy that goes into the game.

“I call it chess on your feet. You get to maneuver your opponent around while you try to hit a winning shot,” he says.

“It is great for physical fitness and any level can play — that’s the nice thing about it.”

And while he has been playing for, well, a while, he said the club has seen an increase in new members too.

“We’ve had 50 new members, just since September, and the maximum we’ve ever had in a year is 30 and we are kind of going, ‘why?'” Kerslake said/.

So why is it? He said he thinks people are looking for a fun way to get exercise after a tough two years during the pandemic and, with squash, you’re able to play with people you know.

“They are coming out in groups of six, eight, even a group of 10 people,” Kerslake said.

He said another racquet sport, called Squash 57 (named for the size of the ball) is also growing in popularity. It uses a slightly different racquet and ball which Kerslake said can be easier for beginners.

“For someone who hasn’t played a racquet sport before, it is a lot easier to hit because the racquet is shorter, and the ball is bouncier.”

He said that new members are always welcome, and added that a membership gives you access to courts 24/7 — you just need to book a time online.

For more information on membership and the upcoming tournament you can visit the Peterborough Squash Club Website.