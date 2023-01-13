Menu

Canada

Driver killed in 401 collision near Mallorytown

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 11:19 am
OPP say a driver is dead after a collision on the 401 near Mallorytown. View image in full screen
OPP say a driver is dead after a collision on the 401 near Mallorytown. Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say one person has died after a collision between a car and a tractor-trailer on the eastbound 401 near the Mallorytown exit.

Eastbound lanes of the 401 are closed from the Mallorytown exit until the Long Beach exit.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, police say.

Police say weather may have been a factor.

More to come…

