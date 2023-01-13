Driver killed in 401 collision near Mallorytown

See more sharing options

Ontario Provincial Police say one person has died after a collision between a car and a tractor-trailer on the eastbound 401 near the Mallorytown exit.

Eastbound lanes of the 401 are closed from the Mallorytown exit until the Long Beach exit.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, police say.

Police say weather may have been a factor.

More to come…