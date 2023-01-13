Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

SickKids hospital to begin ramping surgeries back up as respiratory surge abates

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2023 10:28 am
Toronto SickKids Hospital in Toronto is shown on Thursday April 5, 2018. View image in full screen
Toronto SickKids Hospital in Toronto is shown on Thursday April 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children says it will begin increasing surgeries on Monday.

SickKids — Canada’s largest pediatric hospital — decided to ramp down surgeries in mid-November in order to redeploy staff to its overwhelmed intensive care unit and emergency department.

Pediatric hospitals across Ontario have had to cancel surgeries in order to deal with a major surge in respiratory illnesses.

Read more: Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto says most systems back after ransomware attack

Read next: Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after suffering cardiac arrest, family says

SickKids says it has seen the number of patients stabilize to volumes usually seen this time of year.

Trending Now

Associate Chief of Perioperative Services Dr. Simon Kelley says these past few months has been the most challenging time in the hospital’s history.

Story continues below advertisement

Six of its 16 operating rooms were shut down during the past two months, but they continued to provide emergency and time-sensitive surgeries during that difficult stretch.

Click to play video: 'Ambulances dedicated to SickKids Hospital for patient transfers'
Ambulances dedicated to SickKids Hospital for patient transfers
TorontoHealthHospitalSickKidsHospital for Sick ChildrenToronto's Hospital for Sick ChildrenHospital for Sick Children toronto
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers