Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada sanctions more of Haiti’s political elites as gang violence continues

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2023 9:18 am
Click to play video: 'Trudeau says Canada and its partners have discussed various scenarios should situation worsen in Haiti'
Trudeau says Canada and its partners have discussed various scenarios should situation worsen in Haiti
WATCH: Trudeau says Canada and its partners have discussed various scenarios should situation worsen in Haiti

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has announced new sanctions against two more Haitian political elites.

Facing sanction are former MP Arnel Belizaire and Charles Saint-Remy, a businessman associated with former president Michel Martelly, who is among the 13 others Canada has already sanctioned.

The two will be barred from entering or undertaking financial dealings in Canada.

Read more: Canada sends more armoured vehicles to Haiti to support police response to gangs

Read next: Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after suffering cardiac arrest, family says

Joly’s office says both have used their status “to protect and enable the illegal activities of armed criminal gangs, including through drug trafficking and other acts of corruption.”

Trending Now

Violent gangs have taken over the capital of Port-au-Prince, and Canada is seeking a consensus in Haiti on how it can help after the country’s unelected prime minister requested a military intervention.

Story continues below advertisement

Former Haitian prime minister Laurent Lamothe has gone to Federal Court to contest Ottawa’s decision to sanction him last November, and the government has not yet filed a response.

Canada NewsHaitiMelanie JolyHaiti protestsHaiti newsCanada Haitihaiti canadaHaiti UnrestHaiti Protesthaiti todayhaiti updatesHaiti updateProtests in HaitiProtest in Haiti
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers