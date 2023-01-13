Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Jan. 13

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 11:26 am
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Jan. 13
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, Jan. 13.

Outdoor winter activities in Saskatchewan, dealing with “Blue Monday,” and the Salvation Army is active year-round in the community.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Jan. 13, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Endless opportunities to enjoy outdoor winter activities in Sask.

When it comes to the winter season, the Land of Living Skies has much to offer.

From skiing to snowshoeing and snowmobiling, opportunities abound around the province.

Writer and content creator Ashlyn George looks at a few outdoor fun ideas and locations to check out over the next couple of weeks.

Endless opportunities to enjoy outdoor winter activities in Sask.

Tips for dealing with ‘Blue Monday’

It’s known as one of the gloomiest times of the year.

January in Saskatchewan is notorious for its cold, short and dark days along with extreme weather — all of which can take a toll on our moods and general outlook.

Happiness researcher Dr. Gillian Mandich has some suggestions on how to handle this challenging time of year.

Tips for dealing with Blue Monday

Salvation Army helping the community all year long

They are known for the Kettle Campaign, but the Salvation Army in Saskatoon is part of providing community well-being and support in the city throughout the year.

From fire support to temporary emergency shelter, Lt. Derek Kerr discusses ways they are supporting the community.

Salvation Army helping the community all year long

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Jan. 13

Potential for freezing rain this weekend — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Jan. 13, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

WinterSalvation ArmyGlobal News Morning Saskatoonwinter activitiesHappinessBlue MondayGillian MandichSalvation Army SaskatoonAshlyn George
