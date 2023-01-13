Atlantic Division-leading Bruins host the Maple Leafs

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto Maple Leafs (26-10-7, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (32-5-4, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs face the top team in the Atlantic Division, the Boston Bruins.

Boston has gone 32-5-4 overall with a 6-3-2 record in Atlantic Division games. The Bruins serve 9.9 penalty minutes per game to rank ninth in the league.

Toronto is 6-2-1 against the Atlantic Division and 26-10-7 overall. The Maple Leafs have an 11-3-4 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Story continues below advertisement

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Maple Leafs won the last matchup 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrice Bergeron has 15 goals and 18 assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has 11 goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has scored 16 goals with 34 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-1-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: A.J. Greer: day to day (illness), Jake DeBrusk: out (fibula).

Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Nicholas Robertson: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Auston Matthews: day to day (undisclosed), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), T.J. Brodie: out (rib), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.