Ronald McDonald House needs Edmonton volunteer support

The Ronald McDonald House in Edmonton helps hundreds of families every year who are undergoing difficult times. The space serves as a home away from home for families that need to travel for medical care.

The goal is to create that homey feeling, said Suzanne Pescod, the RMHC director of communications.

“People are living here and we are trying to create that home away from home. Being able to come down and have dinner and talk with other families and decompress after a long day at the hospital is so needed.”

In order to keep that warm and inviting space, the home relies on volunteers each and every day.

During the past couple of years, volunteer opportunities were limited. It was especially hard for those who had built up connections and community in the home. But now, those opportunities are back and they are calling out for help.

“Going a couple of years without people being able to volunteer, they might not know that these opportunities are back and needing positions to be filled,” said Pescod.

One volunteer who has stuck it out through the pandemic — and well before — has been a face many families have grown to love over the years: Murray Hay.

“We went in to cook a meal and they were short shuttle drivers and I had just retired,” said Hay. “So I said, ‘Yeah! I can do that.’ And six-and-a-half years later, I’m still doing it.”

Becoming the regular shuttled driver is something Hay loves, and so do the families.

“Sometimes, you know, I stay longer than I should or can because I enjoy doing it,” said Hay. “And it gives a lot back to you, like myself. It makes me feel great!”

The volunteer-powered home really has options for everyone when it comes to helping out.

“Everything from checking families into the house, cooking meals for the families, and doing recreation and activities with the kids that are staying here. All of that is done by volunteers,” said Pescod.

It’s not just the volunteers that feel uplifted; the families staying in the home know they have the support and that extra shoulder to lean on.

“Everybody is different. Some want to talk about it, and how their child is getting healthier, or sometimes it’s the other way,” said Hay. “And it’s just being there to talk to them if they want to.”

If you are interested in volunteering you can head to the Ronald McDonald House website or give them a call (780-439-5437).

“We make it work for your schedule,” Pescod said. “We have people that love to work at the front desk, Friday mornings, that’s where we will see them every single Friday morning. Sometimes it’s a monthly activity with the kids and the family.”