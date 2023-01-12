Free concert series coming to downtown Kitchener over next several months

Send this page to someone via email

The Downtown Kitchener Business Improvement Area says it will be holding free music events in conjunction with THEMUSEUM over the next few months.

The BIA says it will host up to 10 concerts through February, March and April as part of the new Winter Series.

“This concert series will shine a light on our Downtown,” stated BIA executive director Linda Jutzi.

“The hospitality sector is fundamentally important to the quality of life we offer in Kitchener and their success means our community’s success.”

The events will be for those 19 and over as they will be held at the THELOUNGE at THEMUSEUM. The initial event will take place on Feb. 2, according to the BIA.

Story continues below advertisement

They say the doors will open at 6 p.m. with performances running from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., with entertainment being provided by Good Company Productions.

“We are a hyperlocal music and event production company based in downtown Kitchener,” Good Company Productions president Amit Mehta said.

“We specialize in creating intimate popup concerts in unusual spaces, featuring emerging and award winning artists, designers and unique local venues.”