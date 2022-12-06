Menu

Canada

Dinosaur attraction will return to Bingemans in Kitchener for March break

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 2:03 pm
The Tyrannosaurus rex at the Dinosaur Drive-Thru exhibit at Bingemans in Kitchener in 2020. View image in full screen
The Tyrannosaurus rex at the Dinosaur Drive-Thru exhibit at Bingemans in Kitchener in 2020. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

The dinosaurs are set to make their now-annual return to Kitchener next spring when students are on their spring break.

While it has been a drive-thru experience over the past few years, THEMUSEUM says the 2023 setup will allow visitors a closer look as they will be able to walk through.

Read more: Prehistoric shark tooth fossil discovered by young boy in central Alberta yard

“Having listened to the feedback from our guests, they clearly want more opportunity to get up close and walk with the dinosaurs allowing more time to take photos,” THEMUSEUM president David Marskell stated.

There will be 60 dinosaurs on display in March, according to a release from THEMUSEUM, including a pterodactyl with a 12-foot wingspan, which will appear for the first time.

“We heard the roar from everyone after our first two successful experiences and have upgraded the attraction adding more and larger dinosaurs,” said Mark Bingeman, president of Bingemans.

Read more: Gorgosaurus dinosaur skeleton sells for $6M at auction

“This fun and safe family outdoor experience has now become an annual event for our community.”

While most of the event will offer people an opportunity to drive through, organizers say there will be a few times set aside that will be drive-thru only in an effort to accommodate those with accessibility needs or those who prefer to remain in their car.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsBingemansthemuseumBingemans dinosaursKitchener attractionMarch Break 2023Spring Break 2023THEMUSEUM dino drive thruTHEMUSEUM dino walk thruTHEMUSEUM dinosaurs
