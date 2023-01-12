Victoria councillors mull floating spa proposal for Inner Harbour

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria city councillors are mulling a proposal to build a floating spa in the city’s iconic Inner Harbour.

Members of the public will have an opportunity to weigh in on the application from HAVN Experiences Ltd. and Varm Experiences Ltd. at a hearing on Thursday evening.

If approved, the floating park with saunas, cold pools and green space would be built at Ship Point. Moored at the Ship Point Pier, it would stretch nearly 44 metres in length and 10.4 metres in height.

“The spa would extend the many wonderful experiences offered throughout our vibrant visitor economy,” said Destination Greater Victoria in an emailed statement.

“Destination Greater Victoria welcomes new tourism products and services that add value for visitors as well as our residents and community.”

Global News has reached out to HAVN for comment.

According to an application brief on the company’s website, the sauna project is in “near-perfect alignment” with the City of Victoria’s vision for the harbour, as outlined in its Official Community Plan, Downtown Core Area Plan and Ship Point Master Plan.

“Saunas, coldwater pools and an abundance of green space provide Victorians and visitors with an inspiring environment in which to engage with the harbour,” it reads.

“In the wake of COVID-19, HAVN will push back and boost economic prosperity in the inner harbour by attracting new visitors to the area and bringing year-round use and activation to Ship Point.”

The documents HAVN cites outline a commitment to downtown vibrancy, community and economic development, mixed-use of the shoreline and harbour, and support for leisure, educational, artistic, and cultural activities.

In order for the project to go forward, the City of Victoria would need to amend the zoning regulation bylaw for 700 Government Street in the Inner Harbour Ship Point South District to allow recreational facility uses and remove parking requirements.

Thursday’s public hearing on the proposal is slated to begin online and in-person at 6:30 p.m.