Family of missing Nuxalk and Heiltsuk man offers $10,000 reward for information

The family of a missing Bella Coola, B.C., man is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to his current whereabouts.

Carl Schooner Jr., 30, was reported missing on Dec. 6, 2022. He left Bella Coola at the end of November for a short trip to Williams Lake, about 453 kilometres to the east.

He was last seen in Williams Lake on Dec. 4, according to his family, which is pleading for his safe return.

“Carl is a hard-working young man who loved helping others and being with his family,” Carl Schooner Sr., his father, said in a Thursday news release.

“He’s a good-hearted, kind person, and it’s totally out of character for him to be out of contact with us for this long.”

Schooner’s family held a joint press conference with the Nuxalk Nation, Williams Lake First Nation and Williams Lake RCMP in Williams Lake on Thursday.

Schooner is of Heiltsuk and Nuxalk ancestry. His family, friends and a group of volunteers have been scouring Williams Lake for weeks to find him.

“We know that someone out there knows where Carl is, and we just want him home safe,” said his father. “We are offering this reward to encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

Schooner is described as six feet one inch tall with a medium build, weighing 161 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo of his daughter’s name, Rosa, on his right forearm.

He has no cellphone or vehicle, his family said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. The Nuxalk Nation is also accepting tips and information at 250-799-5613.