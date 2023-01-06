Saanich, B.C. public asked to be on lookout for ‘high-risk’ missing man

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Saanich, B.C., are asked to be on the lookout for a “high-risk” 45-year-old man who last spoke with family on Thursday.

The Saanich Police Department is actively looking for Michael Joya, but is asking for the public’s assistance due to concerns for his “immediate wellbeing and safety.”

A Friday news release did not provide any other details about Joya.

Const. Markus Anastasiades told Global News there are “no known areas to search, as this behaviour is unusual for him.” Joya was last seen shortly after midnight on Friday morning, he added.

He is described as five-feet-11-inches tall with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Story continues below advertisement

Other information on his whereabouts can be reported to Saanich police at 250-475-4321.