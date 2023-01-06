Menu

Canada

Saanich, B.C. public asked to be on lookout for ‘high-risk’ missing man

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 8:47 pm
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020

Residents of Saanich, B.C., are asked to be on the lookout for a “high-risk” 45-year-old man who last spoke with family on Thursday.

The Saanich Police Department is actively looking for Michael Joya, but is asking for the public’s assistance due to concerns for his “immediate wellbeing and safety.”

A Friday news release did not provide any other details about Joya.

Const. Markus Anastasiades told Global News there are “no known areas to search, as this behaviour is unusual for him.” Joya was last seen shortly after midnight on Friday morning, he added.

Trending Now

He is described as five-feet-11-inches tall with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Other information on his whereabouts can be reported to Saanich police at 250-475-4321.

Search for high-risk, missing female hiker expands near Victoria
