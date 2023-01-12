York Regional Police offer $50K reward in case of Markham couple killed in 2021

Police are offering a $50,000 reward for information regarding the whereabouts of a man wanted in connection with the murders of a Markham couple in 2021.
York Regional Police said Quoc Tran and Kristy Nguyen were killed in a “targeted attack” which occurred at 111 Sunway Boulevard in Vaughan, Ont., sometime around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2021.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, York Regional Police investigative services superintendent Rhonda Corsi, said investigators believe a firearm was involved in the incident, but said it is not clear if both victims were killed by gunshot, as Kristy’s body has still not been recovered.
Officers have located the body of Tran, at the Twin Creeks Landfill and Environmental Centre in Watford, Ont., after a “very lengthy” search in September and October of 2021.
Corsi said investigators searched the landfill site in Canada and another in the United States, to locate Kristy, but her remains have still not been located.
According to police, on Sept. 29, 2021, Recaldo Liburd from Vaughan was arrested. He has been charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder.
Police have also issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for another suspect, identified as 37-year-old Phuong Tan Nguyen.
Police said there is no familial relation between Kristy Nguyen and Phuong Tan Nguyen.
Corsi said, though, that investigators believe the victims and suspect were known to one another.
Officers said Phuong Tan Nguyen is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder and is considered to be “armed and dangerous.”
Police said Phuong Tan Nguyen boarded a plane to Mexico on Sept. 22, 2021.
“That was his last known location,” Corsi said.
Police have now partnered with the Bolo Program, in the hopes that the public may be able to help investigators locate Phuong Tan Nguyen.
The Bolo Program encourages citizens to keep an eye out for Canada’s most wanted and to submit tips to police if they have any information.
“This program and their innovative strategies have the ability to reach international destinations,” Corsi said. “If seen, once again, do not approach him and call 9-1-1 immediately. And Phuong Tan Nguyen is again encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn himself in.”
York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said the “brutal and tragic murders” of Tran and Kristy Nguyen have “devastated their families, friends and, of course, the entire community.”
“We’re here today in the hopes that partnering with the Bolo Program, and highlighting the $50,000 reward increases our chances of locating and arresting Phuong Tan Nguyen,” he said.
