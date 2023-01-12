Stolen pick-up truck found in flames at Guelph business: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Police Service are looking into the circumstances surrounding a pick-up truck reported stolen last spring that was found destroyed by fire at a north-end business.

Police and fire crews were called to a business on Arrow Road around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday and discovered a GMC Sierra engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze and there were no reported injuries.

Investigators say the pick-up truck was stolen from the Waterloo Region in April 2022.

Anyone with information regarding this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, ext. 7525, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.