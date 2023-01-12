Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stolen pick-up truck found in flames at Guelph business: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 12, 2023 11:43 am
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph Police Service are looking into the circumstances surrounding a pick-up truck reported stolen last spring that was found destroyed by fire at a north-end business.

Police and fire crews were called to a business on Arrow Road around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday and discovered a GMC Sierra engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze and there were no reported injuries.

Trending Now

Read more: Police say two stolen vehicles discovered separately in Guelph, Ont. are connected

Read next: Air Canada customer battles airline after AirTag tracks missing bag stuck over 8,000 km away

Investigators say the pick-up truck was stolen from the Waterloo Region in April 2022.

Anyone with information regarding this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, ext. 7525, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Advertisement
FireGuelph NewsStolen VehicleWaterloo RegionGuelph Police Serviceguelph Fire DepartmentGMC Sierra
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers