Thieves damage 4 Range Rovers during attempted theft in Waterloo: police

Waterloo Regional Police said a handful of Range Rovers were damaged when thieves attempted to steal them in Waterloo late last month.
Police said a crew of five people went to the Range Rover dealership on King Street sometime overnight on Dec. 29, 2022.
“The suspects caused damage to the rear truck hatch of four vehicles while attempting to gain access to the vehicle wiring harness,” a release from police said.
Police released images of the damage done to two of the vehicles and of the suspect vehicle in the incident.
There was also a similar incident at a home in Cambridge on Tuesday that left similar damage to a vehicle parked in someone’s driveway, according to police.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477
