Winnipeg police release 2022 holiday checkstop stats

Winnipeg police have released the final results of their 2022 Festive Checkstop program.

Over the holiday season, a total of 2,929 vehicles were stopped at police checkstops and about one in six drivers were administered roadside breath tests.

Of those, 75 drivers were found to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, 28 drivers were charged with criminal impaired driving-related offences — a third of which came from crashes — and 47 drivers were handed immediate driving prohibitions.

The impaired drivers were predominantly men, police said, with an average age of 36.

Police also handed out 96 tickets for other traffic offences.

