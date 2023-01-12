Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police release 2022 holiday checkstop stats

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 11:37 am
Drinking driving View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say 75 drivers are facing the consequences for getting behind the wheel after being impaired this holiday season. File Photo / Getty Images

Winnipeg police have released the final results of their 2022 Festive Checkstop program.

Over the holiday season, a total of 2,929 vehicles were stopped at police checkstops and about one in six drivers were administered roadside breath tests.

Of those, 75 drivers were found to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, 28 drivers were charged with criminal impaired driving-related offences — a third of which came from crashes — and 47 drivers were handed immediate driving prohibitions.

Trending Now

The impaired drivers were predominantly men, police said, with an average age of 36.

Police also handed out 96 tickets for other traffic offences.

