Gun pulled during road rage incident in Kitchener on Monday

Waterloo Regional Police say a gun was pulled during a road rage incident in Kitchener on Monday evening.

According to a release, two people were driving near Fischer-Hallman Road and Highland Road West at around 6:45 p.m. when they called police to report that they were being followed.

Once the vehicles had come to a halt, one of the victims walked up to the vehicle that had been following it.

Police say someone in the suspect vehicle pulled out a gun and flashed it and that was when the victim got back in their car and left.

They have released images of a man and a woman they are looking to identify and speak with in connection with the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.