Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Gun pulled during road rage incident in Kitchener on Monday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 11:19 am
Waterloo regional police have released images of a man and a woman they are looking to identify and speak with in connection with the incident. View image in full screen
Waterloo regional police have released images of a man and a woman they are looking to identify and speak with in connection with the incident. Waterloo regional police

Waterloo Regional Police say a gun was pulled during a road rage incident in Kitchener on Monday evening.

According to a release, two people were driving near Fischer-Hallman Road and Highland Road West at around 6:45 p.m. when they called police to report that they were being followed.

Read more: Man found passed out behind wheel of stolen vehicle in Kitchener, police say

Read next: Air Canada customer battles airline after AirTag tracks missing bag stuck over 8,000 km away

Once the vehicles had come to a halt, one of the victims walked up to the vehicle that had been following it.

Trending Now

Police say someone in the suspect vehicle pulled out a gun and flashed it and that was when the victim got back in their car and left.

Read more: Weather plays havoc with Waterloo Region roads as dozens of collisions reported in area

Read next: B.C. group under RCMP scrutiny for Beijing ties has charitable status in Canada

Story continues below advertisement

They have released images of a man and a woman they are looking to identify and speak with in connection with the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeFischer Hallman Road KitchenerHighland Road West KitchenerKitchener road rageKitchener gun incident
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers