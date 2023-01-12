Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Barrie police arrest suspect wanted in pedestrian hit and run

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 12:30 pm
A police car with flashing lights. View image in full screen
A police car with flashing lights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Almost two months after a hit and run sent a Barrie senior to hospital, police have made an arrest in connection with the collision.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at 9:56 p.m., police responded to a report that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near 555 Bayview Dr.

Police say the man in his 70s had been struck by a motor vehicle travelling southbound on Bayview Drive that failed to remain at the scene after the collision.

The pedestrian, who is a Barrie resident, was seriously injured.

Read more: Barrie police looking for driver wanted in pedestrian hit and run over weekend

Read next: Air Canada customer battles airline after AirTag tracks missing bag stuck over 8,000 km away

Police say the Barrie man was initially transported to a local hospital and later taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre, where he was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police say traffic investigators were able to confirm that the suspect vehicle was a Honda Accord and that it would be missing the driver’s side view mirror.

As a result of information received from a member of the public, police located the motor vehicle in question and on Tuesday made an arrest.

A 54-year-old Barrie man has been charged with failure to stop at an accident causing bodily harm.

The man is scheduled to appear at the Ontario court of justice in Barrie on Feb. 13.

CollisionHit and RunBarrie PoliceBarrie OntarioBarrie hit-and-run55 Bayview Drive555 Bayview Dr.Police Barrie
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers