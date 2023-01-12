Barrie police arrest suspect wanted in pedestrian hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

Almost two months after a hit and run sent a Barrie senior to hospital, police have made an arrest in connection with the collision.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at 9:56 p.m., police responded to a report that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near 555 Bayview Dr.

Police say the man in his 70s had been struck by a motor vehicle travelling southbound on Bayview Drive that failed to remain at the scene after the collision.

The pedestrian, who is a Barrie resident, was seriously injured.

Police say the Barrie man was initially transported to a local hospital and later taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre, where he was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say traffic investigators were able to confirm that the suspect vehicle was a Honda Accord and that it would be missing the driver’s side view mirror.

As a result of information received from a member of the public, police located the motor vehicle in question and on Tuesday made an arrest.

A 54-year-old Barrie man has been charged with failure to stop at an accident causing bodily harm.

The man is scheduled to appear at the Ontario court of justice in Barrie on Feb. 13.